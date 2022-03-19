Cuban PM participates in annual meeting of the construction ministry





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) The progress of the country's main construction programs is the focus of analysis at the annual meeting of the ministry of construction in Havana, which is being attended by Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister.



The Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, deputy prime minister, also participates in the meeting, in which a comprehensive report presented by Rene Mesa Villafaña, head of the body, points out the deficiencies and non-compliance in 2021, both in the execution of investments and in the materials industry, including the Housing program.



In that year, the business system worked on more than 300 works, 86 of them to be continued by 2022 with 35 prioritized, linked to the steel, energy, food, agricultural, public health, road, hydraulic, transportation and tourism sectors, among others.



In the last year, 18,645 housing projects were completed in the country under state plans, subsidies and through own efforts, a figure far from what was planned, since it only represents 42% of execution, and only province of Cienfuegos(central Cuba) complies with it.



While highlighting the projections for the current year, managers and specialists are analyzing how to solve the subjective deficiencies, especially those that require greater efficiency, control, organization, demands, savings, use of the working day and also the linkage with new forms of management, the link with universities and the application of science and innovation.