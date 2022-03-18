Cuban PM attends annual review of labor and social security ministry





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) With the presence of the Cuban prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, the annual assessment meeting of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS) is being held today, to address the fulfillment of work priorities in 2021 and projections for 2022.



The meeting is also being attended by Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister and head of the ministry of economy and planning, and Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, minister of labor and social security.



During the past year, the MTSS was able to implement policy proposals that include the decentralized organization of the wage system for workers in the enterprise system, an unprecedented measure that contributes to the strengthening of the socialist state enterprise.



Similarly, work was done to improve self-employment as a modality of employment and service provision, with simplified procedures through the single window service.



The expansion of maternity protection for female workers, family responsibility and social security risk coverage, as well as attention to people and communities in vulnerable situations, also had a great impact.



Based on a process of critical evaluation of last year's results, the MTSS updated the problem database, the social economic strategy and the proposed outputs of the programs and projects conducted by the agency under the human development, equity and social justice macro-program.