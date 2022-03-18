Diaz-Canel heads comprehensive visit of the communist party to western province





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) There is no better time than being at the base, with the people, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, when he announced on Twitter his arrival in Artemisa, to participate in the comprehensive visit of the PCC to that territory.



Today our destination is Artemisa, said the president on the social network and added that they will be in productive centers, neighborhoods and at the University in that province.



Since Wednesday, March 16, the comprehensive visit of the PCC to this western Cuban province began in Artemisa to learn about the implementation of the agreements reached at the 8th Party Congress, the performance of party leaders in the economic and social development of the country and the community, and the internal functioning of the organization.



This is the third comprehensive visit made by the auxiliary structure of the Central Committee of the PCC to a province of the country after the 8th Congress of the political organization.