Cuba to Conduct National Fertility Survey





Havana, March 17 (ACN) Cuba will conduct a National Fertility Survey as of April 30, which is expected to contribute necessary information to design public policies towards a better quality of life of the reproductive age population.



The survey will include a direct interview to people between 15 and 54 years of age on issues related to socio-demographic and socio-economic issues, couple relationship, reproduction intend, the sharing of housework and the work-maternity/paternity conciliation.



Some 35 thousand people in 16 thousand 500 Cuban homes are expected to participate in the study called EFN-2022, said Maria del Carmen Franco, vice-director of the Center for Studies on Population and Development under the National Statistics and Information Office--entities to lead the survey-- said that some.



The outcome will serve as a representative sample of all citizens between 15 and 54 years, said the official and noted that the survey aims at collecting updated evidence on the decisions and reproductive expectations of men and women in Cuba, including adolescents.



This will be the first study of its kind to be conducted at Cuban homes after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic on the island. The survey will count on the support of the United Nations Population Fund and the United Nations Children’s Fund. It will be a drill ahead of the upcoming Population Census to take place in September this year.