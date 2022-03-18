Communist Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Presides Over Provincial Party Meeting





Cienfuegos, Cuba, March 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Communist Party Secretary and Cuban head of state presided over the provincial meeting of the political organization in this south-central province, whose agenda aimed at strengthening the role of the organization.



The meeting was attended by Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales Ojeda, and Jorge Luis Broche, member of the party’s Secretariat.



Communist Party secretary in Cienfuegos Maride Fernandez, along 150 delegates and guests considered the main issues relevant to the well-being of the population, including the setting up of an expert center and the need to boost local development projects.



The main report of the meeting referred to very difficult times, which along with the impact of the US economic blockade, the province had to face the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also on the report was the ongoing computerizing process which allowed the upload of nine platforms which provide citizens with different online services, while connects with 70 percent of local schools and 64 percent of drugstores other entities.



The role of the Communist Party in the territory has also focused on encouraging the role of grassroots and social organizations and the activation of the agricultural sector, according to the report, which also referred to the setting up of an export center which attends to the needs of foreign trade businesses in the areas of agriculture, the food and light industries.