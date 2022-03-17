Díaz-Canel attends Party evaluation assembly in central Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez announced today on Twitter his participation in the Communist Party evaluation assembly in the province of Villa Clara, stating that he is always pleased to return to that region to assess the work of the political organization.



The assemblies intended to assess the activity and results of the Communist Party began on November 5, 2021 following related meetings at district and municipal level.



Their basic goal is to ensure the continued implementation and realization of the Ideas, Concepts and Guidelines sprung from the 8th Party Congress, as well as to elect the intermediate leadership bodies of the Party.