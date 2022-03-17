Marrero Cruz stresses the need for social communication in defense of the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) “Social communication is essential today to build people’s trust in their leaders and their Revolution,” Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said during a meeting to evaluate Cuban radio and TV performance in 2021.



“Cuba is faced with a cultural war designed to discredit the Cuban government and waged by an enemy with skills to pass off lies as truths, and our social communication services must be prepared for this,” he pointed out, citing the example of the new draft Family Code bill, which is being the object of a great deal of manipulation as an attempt to bring it into disrepute.



He also talked about Decree-Law 41 to replace the current Cuban Institute of Radio and Television with the Institute of Information and Social Communication, to be tasked with the control, regulation and implementation of the Social Communication Policy of the State and the Government as a first step towards the establishment of a Ministry of Information and Social Communication in Cuba.



Marrero Cruz urged our entities in the field to make the most of radio and TV’s potential to inform and entertain and to rely on science, technology and innovation to produce quality products.



Likewise, the Minister of the Republic acknowledged the work of the media in the most difficult moments of the pandemic, during which they stuck to their role as public servants committed to the truth.