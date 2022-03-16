Díaz-Canel praises meeting with participants of Patria International Colloquium





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez described today on Twitter his meeting with journalists, left-wing politicians and influencers attending the international colloquium Patria as an emotional encounter with revolutionary communicators.



He also remarked that a better real and virtual world is possible, a certainty that he referred to as confirmed on Tuesday night at the Palace of the Revolution, where he welcomed the participants, who agreed to work together in defense of the truth and of Cuba, and assured them that the Revolution will not abandon its positions.



“We have learned from you and we appreciate your presence and support for Cuba,” the President said.



According to press reports, Díaz-Canel called the attendees “brave, strong and objective intellectuals who stand for the truth, that which the world needs and which guided José Martí and the newspaper Patria.



Also present were Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of its Ideological Department; Abel Prieto Jiménez, president of Casa de la Américas; and Ricardo Ronquillo Bello, president of the Union of Cuban Journalists, among other personalities.



Dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the newspaper founded by José Martí, the Patria International Colloquium provided a framework for a wide-ranging debate on the struggle for the symbolic emancipation of thought and the challenges of the world left.