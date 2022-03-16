Declaration of the “Patria” International Colloquium: Cuba is not Alone





Havana, March 15 (ACN) Cuba is not alone, it advances and puts fort its debate, said scholars from several countries gathered at the “Patria” International Colloquium, which paid homage to the 130th anniversary of the founding by Cuban National Hero Jose Marti of his newspaper Patria.



The Colloquium was held at the Havana-based Casa de Las Americas cultural institution and its Declaration stresses that Cuba keeps going forwards against blockades, attacks and lies. Attempts to siege and isolate the island have proven their own failure. “Here are the journalists, scholars, artists and communicators from several nations gathered at this colloquium organized by the Cuban Journalists’ Association…,” reads the Declaration.



The document extends international solidarity and commitment to Cuba, a nation facing an economic and media siege led by the US. The Joe Biden administration has kept up the rules drawn up by its predecessor Donald Trump which underscores the bipartisan nature of the US policy against Cuba.



The consequence of such policy has shown in the absence of any ease of the US blockade measures even under the COVID-19 pandemic, reads the Declaration, which blasts the political offensive launched by Washington against the island, which was based on a huge international media campaign on social and corporative media and foundations.



Cuba’s economic situation cannot be understood without the US blockade which impacts the Cuban people’s everyday life: the shutdown of family remittances processing agencies, sanctions on anyone who do business with Cuba, the ban on internet access to certain platforms of common use in different countries.



The Declaration also reads that we are witnessing the persistence and deepening of an aggression taking place in the context of world crisis and fall of US supremacy.



Cuba is on its feet again like back in 1959 finding new answers and with a history to defend and its doors always opened to sincere friends, reads the document, whose original version in Spanish can be accessed at: http://laventana.casa.cult.cu/index.php/2022/03/15/declaracion-del-coloquio-internacional-patria/



Signatory personalities included:



Marco Teruggi

Daniel David Devita

Gustavo Javier Arroyo

Bruno Lonatti

María Fernanda Ruíz

Ana Silvia Fernández

Javier Couso

Ana Hurtado

Carlos G. Penalva

Orlenys Ortiz

Gustavo Borges Revilla

Heizel Patiño

Jerónimo Zarco

Pedro Santander

Manolo de los Santos

Ben Becker

Vivian Fernandes

Wafica Mehdi

