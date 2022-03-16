Cuba to provide assistance to Cuban citizens in Ukraine at consular offices in Europe





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Cuba's consular offices in Poland, Romania, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary, as well as the General Directorate of Consular Affairs and Assistance to Cubans Living Abroad (DGACCRE by its Spanish acronym) of the ministry of foreign affairs (MINREX by its Spanish acronym), will provide due assistance to Cuban citizens who are in Ukrainian territory, Ernesto Soberon, director general of the DACCRE, informed today.



Soberon said that this will guarantee, among other things, the continuity of the procedures already initiated in Kiev, other services that Cuban nationals may need to perform in the future, as well as the systematic exchange with them and with their relatives and friends in Cuba.



These consular representations, he added, will offer useful information to those people who wish to travel outside Ukraine, after coordination with the authorities concerned.



He also acknowledged that these measures are aimed at not interrupting consular attention to nationals residing in Ukraine as a result of the armed conflict in that country.



The measures are in force, henceforth, and until further notice, the Cuban official clarified.



Recently, the general director of consular affairs and Cubans residing abroad of MINREX said on Twitter that the Cuban missions in Ukraine, Poland and Slovakia maintained communication with its nationals residing in Ukrainian territory.



He also ratified the Cuba commitment to provide due consular assistance to all nationals residing in that Eastern European country.