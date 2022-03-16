Cuba reiterates its rejection of all forms of terrorism







HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Cuba reiterated today, at the Human Rights Council, its rejection and condemnation of all terrorist acts, methods and practices in all their forms and manifestations, according to information from the Cubaminrex web site.



During the address of the Cuban delegation at the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, the nation reaffirmed its historic position against terrorism and in defense of peace.

Our country has never allowed, nor will it allow, its territory to be used for the organization of terrorist acts, it stressed.



Likewise, the Cuban delegation denounced the impunity with which attempts of terrorist acts have been promoted in Cuba, using digital platforms and social networks, by individuals and groups based in the U.S. state of Florida.



It also reiterated the denunciation of the terrorist attacks on the embassies to Washington and Paris in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and rejected the inclusion of Cuba in the unilateral list of State Sponsors of Terrorism promoted by the government of former president Donald Trump.



The purpose of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism is to seek, collect, receive and exchange information on alleged violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism and to report regularly to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly.