Cuba keeps moratorium on the return of its nationals visiting abroad





HAVANA, Cuba, Havana, Mar 15 (ACN) The Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners of the Republic of Cuba reiterated that until further notice, the moratorium on the return to the country of its nationals residing in other nations is kept in force.



This includes those who are currently visiting abroad, official statement added.



It specifies that in this way, the status of native Cuban citizens is preserved, who can return with their passports without the need for extension or expiration.



The corresponding documentation must be checked with the chosen airline before departure, the statement clarifies.