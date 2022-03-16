Cuba recalls the 144th anniversary of the Protest of Baragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) March 15 is a date that raises the patriotic spirit of Cubans, said today on Twitter, Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Cuban PM on a day that commemorates the 144th anniversary of the Baragua Protest.



On that social network, Marrero Cruz stressed that this date highlights the patriotism of Cubans when we remember the act of revolutionary intransigence led by Antonio Maceo in the Mangos de Baragua, in the face of the peace without independence proposed by the Zanjon Pact.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization, evoked in that social media the anniversary and considered that he bequeathed to future generations the spirit of rebellion and the intransigence of never surrendering.

Cuba is and will be an eternal Baragua, he said.



For its part, the ministry of the revolutionary armed forces (MINFAR by its Spanish acronym) also recalled the date and stressed that this glorious act traces the path of the present and the future.



In Cuba there will always be a Maceo and a Fidel, it stressed.



Led by Major General Antonio Maceo, other high commanders, officers and eastern troops under his command, on March 15, 1878, in Mangos de Baragua, the historic protest took place.



This act was the finished expression of the revolutionary spirit of the Cubans, and demonstrated that the chiefs, officers and soldiers who had carried on their shoulders the weight and the hardships of that war, were not willing to give up.

