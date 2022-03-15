Cuban Tourism Needs More Professionalism and Service Quality





Havana, March 14 (ACN) Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia Granda said that major challenges for the sector include professionalism and the offer quality, while encouraging personalized attention of guests and improving foreign language skills.



During the annual meeting of the Tourist Workers’ Union, the minister referred to strategies in the works to reactivate European tourist markets, and to encourage arrivals from Latin America and the Caribbean.



Garcia Granda said that the country has not dropped its plans to receive nearly two and half million visitors this year. Daily education of worker and directives must help improve the national offer and reflect the solidarity that characterizes the Cuban people, aid the minister and added that recent domestic policies allow tourist centers to improve their stocks through contracts with local agriculture producers and micro, small and medium companies which offer maintenance services for the hotels.



The meeting elected worker Julio Enrique Morales as new general secretary of the Tourist Workers’ Union.