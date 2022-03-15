Climate Change Cushioning Actions underway in Eastern Cuban Coasts





Camaguey, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) As part of the Cuban Life Task climate change adaptation program, an international project known as Coastal Resilience is under implementation in the Nuevitas municipality, 70 kilometers north of this eastern city.



The progressive expansion of the dry season and the increase of the medium sea level are adverse effects in the coastal municipality, the only area in the eastern province implementing sustainable management actions for coastal areas, according to the local radio-station.



The rehabilitation of swamps in a local community and the support of cooperatives involved in the environmental with important resources for their performance help the development of more resilient crops in rocky and high-salinity zones.



George Rodriguez, a local rancher, stressed the significance or receiving specialized advise and resources to guarantee a better future for the residents of the coastal area, who are currently implementing ecological agricultural techniques in their backyard gardens.





The Life Task program, under the Cuban Ministry of Sciece, Technology and the Environment, is a state plan adopted in April 25, 2017 by the Council of Ministers to face climate change based on a multi-disciplinary and scientific basis to counter or cushion the impact of climate change on vulnerable zones.