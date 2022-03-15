Cuban Vice-President Addresses Challenges of Local Agriculture





Havana, March 14 (ACN) Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdes Mesa said that the Agriculture system must focus on the empowerment of the socialist state-run enterprises, the increase of production and the exploitation of all possible lands, without renouncing conventional culture.



Speaking at the working meeting of the Agriculture Ministry to analyze its performance in 2021, Valdes Mesa insisted in the meet food supply programs in the municipalities, which have been at the center of concern of the people.



The central report presented by Agriculture Minister Ydael Perez explained that last year was the worse period in the past decade in terms of production of goods and services due to the US economic blockade and the impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, all amidst a monetary reform which posed challenges to the local economy.



The minister admitted his sector did not meet production plans in 10 different varieties aimed at meeting state needs, in the agricultural, ranching, forestry and tobacco areas.



By the end of February this year, the output of products aimed at replacing imports and which are export goods was inefficient particularly the production of beef, tomatoes, cigars, rice and milk; while other production amounts were guaranteed like coffee, cocoa and bee honey, said the government official.



Minister Perez also admitted delays in the process of granting farmers lands in usufruct, while urban and family gardening reached 1.3 million tons of fresh vegetables.



As to the agricultural enterprises, he said that 180 companies reported losses amounting to over 9 million Cuban pesos, with cooperatives being the most affected ones, reaching 50 percent of the figure.



Important projects include the approval of a Cattle Development Program, which includes the remodeling of over a dozen facilities into genetic centers and slaughter houses, while more land will be dedicated to pig raising.



The sector expects to count on local sources of important resources like fertilizers, pesticides and raw material whose import has become difficult due to the lack of funds. Other challenges include the application of science and innovation in production and decision-taking processes; find financing through the export of goods and services, computerize all possible processes to improve communication among producers and upper entrepreneurial levels.



The agriculture system also expects to materialize a foreign investment and international cooperation plan that includes 37 projects, which will join others in operations calculated at some 46.1 million dollars; 35 of those projects will be financed by donations.