President of Latin American and Caribbean youth-political forum begins official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) The official visit to Cuba by Sebastian Hagobian Lopez, president of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean-Youth (COPPPAL), began today with a wreath to Cuba's National Hero Jose Marti, at the memorial that bears his name in Havana.



Hagobian Lopez pointed out that as a member of that organization, which has been working for more than four decades, his stay is intended to give continuity to the demands for the cessation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States on the Caribbean island.



He affirmed that his visit to the Cuba will be an opportunity to strengthen ties with the Communist Party of Cuba and the Young Communist League, who assume the vicepresidency of COPPPAL from the party and youth point of view, respectively.



Hagobian Lopez, who is also a member of the International Commission of the Frente Amplio of Uruguay , underlined the help received in terms of medical cooperation during the five years that this front was in power, during which time more than one hundred thousand surgeries were performed, which restored the vision of a great number of Uruguayans.



He pointed out that during his visit he will meet with the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Organization of Students ( OCLAE), the Federation of Cuban Women and other youth organizations.



The Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean gathers more than 30 countries of the Latin American region and about 70 parties that are in charge of fighting for the integrity among those territories and for social justice.