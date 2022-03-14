Communist Party of the People of Spain pays official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Angel Arzuaga Reyes, deputy head and coordinator of the international relations department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym), thanked today the Communist Party of the People of Spain (PCPE by its Spanish acronym), for its support to the island in the struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



Arzuaga Reyes welcomed Monday the Spanish delegation that for several days will hold meetings with leaders of the PCC, the National Assembly of People's Power and the Young Communist League as part of their visit to the island.



During the meeting, he also thanked the Spanish Party for its support in the face of the media war against the Cuban Revolution.



For his part, the general secretary of the Communist Party of the People of Spain, Julio Diaz, ratified that the Cuban revolutionaries are an example of ethics, commitment and firmness for the people who struggle all over the world, especially for the communists.



As part of their agenda in Cuba, Europeans will visit communities, as well as scientific and socioeconomic centers of interest in the country.



The Spanish delegation carries out an official visit to Cuba between March 13 and 17, invited by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, to restore the bilateral meetings suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic.



The delegation is composed of Julio Diaz, general secretary of the PCPE, Tatiana Delgado, head of the feminist secretariat, and Victor M. Lucas, head of the international secretariat.