Cuban minister of education attends provincial ceremony for starting of school year in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) With the presence of Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, head of the Cuban ministry of education, the provincial ceremony for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year in elementary education took place today in Havana.



At the Jose Manuel Lazo de la Vega School, in Tamarindo Popular Council, in Diez de Octubre municipality, the minister exchanged with parents and relatives of the children about the challenges of the educational process and the need to integrate families and teachers in a common good, the quality learning of boys and girls.



She also clarified doubts regarding the sale of school uniforms for this level of education and pointed out the efforts made by the country to ensure the fabrics, which are imported.



Yoania Falcon Suarez, provincial director of education, said this Monday they are welcoming more than 21, 000 pre-school children and 124, 000 elementary school students, with the commitment to improve the development of the educational process.



According to the ministry of Education, this school year, which began for the rest of the education system last March 7, is characterized by its short duration and curricular adaptations, under the precept of integrating subjects without reducing the contents, as part of the modifications resulting due to the COVID-19.