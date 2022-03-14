Cuba marks Cuban Press Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) A journalism committed to truth, justice, to the Revolution, to the people, can proudly say today: We make Homeland, said on Twitter Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, on the occasion of Monday's celebration of the Day of the Cuban Press.



In another statement, Diaz-Canel described the date as a day of celebration and reflection, for the 130 years of the Homeland and for the challenges of the Cuban press in the current times of the island.



We are honored to accompany the revolutionary journalism when it declares: We make Homeland, the Cuban President affirmed.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, also congratulated on Twitter all journalists on the occasion of the anniversary.



Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM added his congratulations to the workers of that sector and considered the Cuban press as brave and committed, faithful defender of Cuba's truth in the face of lies and manipulations.



The Cuban foreign ministry, Cubaminrex, also expressed its congratulations to Cuban journalists on their day and pointed out on Twitter that to live in the passion of truth, together we make Homeland.



For its part, the National Assembly of People's Power honored press workers on March 14 and thanked them for their permanent informative exercise, faithful to Marti's legacy and consistent with their social responsibility before the people and the Homeland.



Likewise, Ricardo Ronquillo Bello, President of the Association of Cuban Journalists (UPEC by its Spanish acronym) congratulated on behalf of the Presidency of the UPEC to the Cuban press workers.



We dawn today, 130 years after the founding of Patria, gathering and loving to live in the passion of truth, he stressed.



Since the early 1990s, Cuba has been celebrating Cuban Press Day every March 14 to honor the publication, in 1892, of the first issue of the newspaper Patria, founded and directed by Jose Marti.

