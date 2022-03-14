Cuba starts 2021-2022 school year





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, highlighted today on Twitter the start of a new school year in Cuba, which continues the educational process, interrupted by the pandemic.



Today the streets are full of children on their way to school, said the Cuban president on his official social media and acknowledged that thanks to the Cuban vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala), classrooms are still open.



More than 1.7 million children, teenagers, young people and adults in Cuba begin Monday the new 2021-2022 school year in some 10,000 schools in the country, a school year that will end on November 19.



In the country, more than 95 % of people between two and 18 years of age received the complete vaccination schedule, to become a pioneer country in introducing this action in its strategy to confront the epidemic.