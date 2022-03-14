Cuba reaffirms commitment to peace





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Cuban deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodríguez, stated her country´s commitment to peace, justice, development, welfare and respect for human rights during the II Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, according to Prensa Latina news agency.



The diplomat said in a message published on Twitter that in her presentations during the event she also condemned unilateral coercive measures against developing countries, in violation of international law.



She participated last Saturday in the Round Table "Recoding Diplomacy", as well as in the panel "A vision for the development of Africa", within the framework of the forum that began on Friday and ended this Sunday.



As part of his activities, Rodriguez held a meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey, Sedat Onal, as well as contacts with other senior officials of that country, where they spoke of the interest in strengthening bilateral relations.



In her meeting with the Minister of Tourism and Culture of Turkey, Mehemt Nury Ersoy, both parties discussed the potential and opportunities for investment and business between the two countries.



The 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which is being held until Sunday at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Center of this Mediterranean resort city, brought together participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state and government, 80 ministers, as well as representatives of 39 international organizations.



Under the general theme "Recodifying Diplomacy", other issues such as energy security, the fight against racism and discrimination, irregular migration, regional security, climate change and women's empowerment were addressed.