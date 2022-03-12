Cuban Communist Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Presides over Local Political Assembly





Artemisa, March 11 (ACN) First Communist Party Secretary and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel presided over the local political assembly related to the 8th Communist Party Congress at the western province of Artemisa, some 60 kilometers from Havana.



First Communist Party secretary in Artemisa, Gladys Martinez, submitted the central report at the meeting for debate and approval by some 150 delegates to the event.



The report stressed that the year 2021 was very complex; however, the province closed with a infant mortality rate of only 3.9 per every one thousand live births, the lowest of its kind in the country.



Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign keeps well underway including the administration of booster vaccines, according the report which also addressed the performance of the political organization and its members.



The local business sector faces the challenge of improving its performance as major economic actor displaying initiatives.



The Assembly was attended by Roberto Morales, member of the Communist Party Politburo and Secretary of Organization, as well as officials from the Central Committee and local authorities in Artemisa province.

