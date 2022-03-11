Cuban parliament president heads visit to the special municipality Isle of Youth







HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) The president of the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), Esteban Lazo Hernandez, heads today the last day of the parliamentary visit to the special municipality of Isle of Youth.



On Twitter, the Cuban parliament announced that Lazo Hernandez chaired the meeting of concluding the tour, in which presidents of seven permanent working commissions of that body exchanged with the population, delegates, presidents of popular councils and other local authorities.



According to the information provided by the legislative body, 123 production and service centers were visited during the last days, and two exchanges with sectors were carried out.



Likewise, the representatives of the parliament participated in five assemblies of popular consultation of the Family Code, and met with 2,518 people.



On Thursday, representatives of the commissions visited the municipal hospital Heroes del Baire, educational institutions, the community of Cocodrilo, and sites related to port and trade activities.



Felix Martinez, president of the economic affairs commission of the parliament, in a visit to the territory's MSMEs, exchanged experiences in the elaboration and commercialization of the productions, doubts in the import and export mechanisms, and the alternatives of productive chaining.

The visit that concludes today to the Isle of Youth is the fourth of its kind carried out by the permanent work commissions of the parliament in 2022, after those carried out in Villa Clara, Camagüey and Artemisa.