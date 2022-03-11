Recovery work continues at Mariel Thermoelectric Plant in western Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) The recovery work at the Maximo Gomez thermoelectric power plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym) in Mariel is progressing, three days after the major fire that started in block seven of that industry.



Authorities of the ministry of energy and mines confirmed to Granma newspaper that in the next 24 to 48 hours the synchronization of plant five is expected, and maintenance work has been resumed in block eight.



The damages in unit six are being assessed and quantified as far as the debris collection and cleaning work allows, in order to organize its prompt return to the National Electric System (SEN by its Spanish acronym), the source said.



The fire, which occurred on Monday night, did not cause any loss of human lives.



Opened in 1963 with Soviet technology, the Maximo Gomez CTE has undergone several upgrades to increase its capacity and automate processes, which makes it one of the country's main sources of energy.