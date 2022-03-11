Diaz Canel recalls the founding of the Segundo Frente Frank Pais





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, recalled today the founding of the Segundo Frente Oriental Frank Pais ("Second Eastern Front"), 64 years ago, and highlighted its decisive role in the triumph of the Revolution.



On Twitter, the president pointed out that such combat front constituted a model of organization, under the command of the then commander of the Rebel Army Raul Castro Ruz.



On the same social network, the member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda, assured the validity of the legacy of the heroes and martyrs of the Second Front, in defense of the achievements of the Revolution.

The official account of the University of Havana also recalled the inauguration of the Frank Pais Second Eastern Front Mausoleum, on March 11, 1978.



Frank Pais Second Eastern Front occupied a region of mountainous relief, belonging to the former Oriente province, which today belongs to Guantanamo and part of Santiago de Cuba and Holguin.



This guerrilla territory covered 123, 000 square kilometers, where 20 hospitals and field medical centers were created, some 400 schools, and hundreds of kilometers of roads and telephone lines were built.



As a result of its military actions, in nine months and 20 days the Second Eastern Front Frank Pais took 31 barracks and posts of the Rural Guard, in addition to occupying some 2,000 weapons from the enemy.







