Chile and Cuba to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation Links





Havana, March 10 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that his country and Chile expressed mutual willingness to deepen bilateral cooperation relations.



On his Twitter account Minister Rodriguez said that he met with the newly appointed foreign minister of Chile, Antonia Urrejola, to whom he expressed his congratulations for her appointment.



Bruno Rodriguez arrived Thursday morning in Chile to attend the presidential inauguration of Gabriel Boric Font, to take place March 11.