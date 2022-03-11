Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Pays Working Visit to Turkey





Havana, March 10 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez kicked off a working visit to the Republic of Turkey, where she is heading a delegation to the 2nd Antalya Diplomatic Forum.



In Turkey, the Cuban diplomat will meet local authorities of tourism, foreign affairs, energy, cooperation, among others. She will also meet with foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers from other countries attending the forum.



The event, running March 11-13, was organized by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry under the auspices of its president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and aims at eliciting debates on key aspects in today’s diplomacy which is considered the way to the peaceful solution of international conflicts.