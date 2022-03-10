Cuba will have a Technical Standardization Committee Gender Equality





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) A Technical Standardization Committee (CTN) on Gender Equality will be established on Friday as part of the Action Plan and Measures of the National Program for the Advancement of Women.



Sc.D. Nancy Fernández Rodríguez, Director-General of the National Bureau of Standards (ONN), told ACN that this CTN is a contribution to the fulfillment of the Cuban policies to foster equal rights for men and women and it will be made up of professionals from the ONN, the Ministries of Agriculture and of Science, Technology and the Environment, and the agencies of Social and Humanistic Sciences, of Nuclear Energy and of Advanced Technologies.



The project includes guidelines for the promotion and implementation of gender equality of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the development of gender equality strategy and its relevant Action Plan.



ISO established in 2021 the ISO/PC (Project Committee) 337, Guidelines for the promotion and implementation of equality between women and men for all types of organizations, public or private, regardless of their size, geographical location and scope of activity, with the objective of developing concepts, terms and definitions.



The Action Plan and Measures of the National Program for the Advancement of Women was approved by Presidential Decree on February 20, 2021 and published in the Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 14 of March 8, 2021.