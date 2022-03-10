New graduates will meet teaching and professional technical demands





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Cuban Minister of Education, highlighted today the availability of teachers for the 2021-2022 school year and of the qualified force to meet the demand of production and services.



“We currently have 178,687 positions covered (97.5% of our needs),” she said. “Given the significant number of graduates, our Ministry has stressed the responsibility of the State Central Administration bodies and entities to employ every one of them.”



The new school year 2021-2022 kicked off on March 7 at all education levels except for primary education, which will start on the 14th.