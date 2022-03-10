Over 3000 Cuban Education Centers Open New School Year





Havana, March 9 (ACN) More than 3 thousand 700 education centers in Cuba opened the 2021-2022 school year including high schools, technical and professional schools, pedagogical and adult faculties, as well as culture and sports training centers.



During a press conference on Wednesday, Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez said that about one million 700 thousand students are attending classes except for the eastern province of Las Tunas, nine municipalities in the province of Holguin, also in the east, and others in Camaguey and Cienfuegos.



The progressive return to school was adjusted to the planning of the COVID-19 vaccination process, said the Minister who noted that the previous and the current courses have had a short duration and curricula adaptations in all education levels.



The planning of the 2022-2023 school year is still being drawn up, though it is expected to start in late November and wind up in July next year, which would reinstate the regular school year.