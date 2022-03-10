Cubans Voiced Claims at Panama Embassy in Havana after Visa Announcement





Havana, March 9 (ACN) Cubans flocked to nearby areas of the Panamanian embassy in Havana on Wednesday to protest a last-minute announcement about the new application for transit visas to travel to Panama.



According to Cubadebate website, Panama has established a transit visa for travelers and crews as a requirement for Cuban nationals who travel through Panama to another destination or to return to their country for the next three months.



The resolution backing the Panamanian decision reads that the transit visa will be granted for a period of 24 hours allowing the migrants to stay in the transit area of the international airport with the aim that such travelers keep on their journey to another destination or to Cuba.



The information adds that the transit visa costs 50 US dollars and must be personally requested by those interested at the Panamanian consulate in the country where the travelers is, fifteen working days prior to the trip date.



The decision about the transit visa for Cubans who want to travel to Panama comes as neighboring countries like Colombia and Costa Rica have adopted similar measures regarding the transit of Cuban citizens, according to Cubadebate.



According to the source, Cuba has no responsibility in this issue because it is a decision of Panamanian authorities; Cuba has reiterated its commitment to an orderly, legal and safe migration.



This event and other recent actions confirm the growing politization of migration by the United States whose authorities have not honored the 1984 and 1994 accords establishing that they would issue not less than 20 thousand annual visas for Cuban citizens.



This situation has led to alternative migration routes used by Cuban citizens which have crated complex situations to other nations being used as transit bridges to the United States.