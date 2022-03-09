Díaz-Canel thanks Cuban science and its dedicated scientists





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez praised today on Twitter the country's science and scientists on the occasion of the recent approval of the sanitary registration of a domestic product—the drug NeuroEPO—to treat Alzheimer, which he described as excellent news.



Díaz-Canel also shared a message from Eduardo Ojito, general director of the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) where NeuroEPO was developed in cooperation with Biocubafarma as a nasal formulation of recombinant Erythropoietin (EPO) with a low content of sialic acid, an isoform with a composition similar to the natural EPO produced in the central nervous system.



The clinical trials proved that the treatment with NeuroEPO for 48 weeks was safe and well tolerated and caused no serious adverse events and that most of the patients showed reduced progression of cognitive deterioration and improved secondary variables.



The approval of its sanitary registration will be valid for three years, which will allow for other clinical trials to be carried out throughout Cuba.