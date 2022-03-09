University in eastern Cuba to host International Conference on Foreign Languages





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) The University of Holguin will host the 16th International Conference on Foreign Languages, Communication and Culture (WEFLA) from April 27 to 29.



Organizing Committee member Vilma Báez Pérez told ACN that, according to the new policies of the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education, the Conference will be focused on improving the teaching of English language and facilitating the communication process through workshops, lectures and pre- and post-event courses.



This year's theme is centered on the experiences gained during the post-pandemic period, as well as on translation, interpretation and professional development studies for foreign language teachers, based on presentations by Cuban and foreign researchers from Canada, Colombia, France, Mexico and Algeria.



As of now, WEFLA will be held every year, given the interest in the field to socialize the studies on different areas of knowledge and communication and promote foreign language and journalism students’ projects.