Cuban Parliament Hearing Praises Significance of Family Code Bill





Havana, March 8 (ACN) What does human dignity means if not that every individual must be free to pick its own life project which must be respected and protected? asked Yamila Gonzalez, vice-president of the Cuban Jurists Union during a parliamentary hearing on the new family code bill.



Gonzalez, who holds a PhD in Law, along renowned jurists and experts and national assembly lawmakers shared their views at Havana’s Capitol building –host of the Cuban Parliament—on the new bill which they described as an advanced and very inclusive proposal.



The expert referred to the bill’s articles related marriage, de facto unions of same sex, and child adoption; same sex families have existed in Cuba for years; so, limiting them access to certain institutions due to their sexual orientation is a discriminatory act, she noted.



Psychologist Patricia Ares said that defending same sex families is paying a debt with previous generations, who suffered as they had to deny their real sexual orientation as they feared social disapproval.



The psychologist said that her discipline establishes that an individual’s sexual orientation does not affect his or her moral condition, psychological health or capacity to love and take care of others. She added that specialized studies in the field reject fake considerations on the raising and development of kids by homosexual couples, because the best formation of the children is based on stable links of affection and the responsibility of parents.



Aida Kemelmajer, from the National Law and Social Sciences of Buenos Aires, Argentina, stressed the use of the concept of parental responsibility, which does not limit the education parents can give their children.



The parliamentary hearing was attended by experts form Italy, Spain, Nicaragua, Chile, and Cuba. The Family Code bill is currently being submitted to the people’s opinions until April 30, as previous step towards a referendum on the bill, which will be finally submitted to approval by the Cuban Parliament.

