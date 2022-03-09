Diaz-Canel marks 60th anniversary of Indio Hatuey Experimental Station





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, hailed today the 60th anniversary of the Indio Hatuey Experimental Station, the first scientific center in the agricultural sector created by the Revolution.



On Twitter, the head of state also celebrated the National Prize for Technological Innovation, which the Station recently won.



Founded by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, on March 8, 1962, the Indio Hatuey Experimental Station is at the leading position in the country in areas such as food production and obtaining energy from renewable sources.



This scientific center, which belongs to the University of Matanzas, also participates in different projects that directly benefit more than 20, 000 people.



The Station deserved the National Innovation Award 2021, for the result of the biofertilizer IHPLUS-BF, which has been successfully used for more than a decade, and favors more than 500 productive scenarios in the country.