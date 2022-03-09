Cuba to host parliamentary public hearing on the Family Code draft





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Academics, jurists, deputies and guests from Cuba and the world will participate today in a Parliamentary Public Hearing on the Family Code draft law, which is currently being submitted to popular consultation.



As reported by the Cuban parliament on its website, the exchange will take place at the National Capitol, and was convened by the Standing Working Commissions on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, and on Attention to Youth, Children and Equal Rights for Women.



Among the participants in the Hearing "Cuba Lives in Families" are Aida Kemelmajer de Carlucci, member of the National Academy of Law of Buenos Aires; and Silvia Diaz Alabart, professor emeritus of Civil Law at the Complutense University of Madrid.



Maria Berenice Diaz, vice president of the Brazilian Institute of Family Law; Vincenzo Barba, professor of Civil Law at the Sapienza University of Rome; and other distinguished experts will also be present.