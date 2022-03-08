Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban women on International Women's Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) On the occasion of International Women's Day, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the country's women and stressed that they, with their work, make the country proud.



On Twitter, the president thanked women for sustaining and raising the creative resistance in the nation every day, and accompanied his message with the hashtag #CubaViveEnSusMujeres (#CubaLivesInHisWomen).



Also, the head of state quoted the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, when in March 1990 he expressed that the struggle for women's equality in all aspects is a priority task of the Party; it was, is and will be a priority task of the Revolution.



On the occasion of the date, PM Manuel Marrero Cruz, on the same social media, evoked Jose Marti's phrase: "when the cultured and virtuous woman anoints the work with the honey of her affection, the work is invincible".



Likewise, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Party's Central Committee, stressed that women are essential protagonists of the work of the Revolution.



The foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, especially greeted the women of that body, and those who serve diplomatic missions abroad.



March 8, International Women's Day, commemorates the struggle of all women to achieve gender equality and empowerment, demanding their right to full development and active and independent participation in society.



The date, celebrated by the United Nations since 1975 and proclaimed by the Assembly in 1977, has its origins in the demonstrations of women who, at the beginning of the 20th century, especially in Europe, demanded the right to vote, better working conditions and equality between the sexes.