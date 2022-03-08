Cuban authorities check fire in thermoelectric power plant in western region, no one injured





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) On Monday night, a major fire broke out at the Maximo Gomez Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), located in Mariel, which was controlled by the territory's firefighting forces without any loss of human lives.



Gladys Martinez Verdecia, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Livan Arronte Cruz, minister of energy and mines, Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez, governor of Artemisa and the authorities of Mariel went to the place to identify the damages.



Eliezer Machado Urra, senior specialist in Occupational Safety and Health at the CTE, told exclusively to the Cuban News Agency that a breakdown caused a fire in block seven, to which the fire brigade on duty responded promptly.



Thermal generation and block seven are out of service, the magnitude of the damage is being assessed, a technical review of blocks five and six is being carried out, and block eight is undergoing maintenance, he added.



However, the thermoelectric plant is still operating, since mobile generation continues (by the patanas), by the Basic Business Unit (UEB) of Engines, which works with fuel oil, and by the solar panels linked to the ZEDM, Machado Urra concluded.