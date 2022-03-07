President of the Cuban parliament welcomes representatives of French parliamentary group





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The president of the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, received today at the National Capitol a representation of the France-Cuba parliamentary friendship group of the National Assembly of that European country.



As reported on Twitter by the Cuban parliament, the delegation of French legislators was chaired by MP François-Michel Lambert.



During the day, the French delegation also exchanged with the Cuban minister of justice, Oscar Silvera Martinez, and with congressman Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the permanent working committee on constitutional and legal affairs of the Cuban parliament.