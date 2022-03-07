Cuba starts today school year 2021-2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The new school year 2021-2022 begins today in Cuba for Junio High School, High School, Technical and Professional Education, Pedagogical Training of all training institutions and the education of young people and adults.



During a TV presentation, Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, minister of education, pointed out that there is a guarantee of a completed vaccination process and the fulfillment of sanitary measures in educational institutions.



The existing methodological adaptations will be kept, without eliminating contents or harming the objectives to be achieved in each grade, and promoting personalized attention to students from an academic, psychological and emotional perspective, she added.



In 2022 is an atypical year, she commented, as several school years coincide, but the transportation of teachers, food in the case of Junior High School, and the study material supply are assured, based on a limited standard.



The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, have made it difficult to obtain resources for the making of uniforms, the repair of facilities and the delivery of essential study and living materials, Velazquez Cobiella pointed out.



Next Monday is the date set for the return to classes of Elementary Education, due to the difference in the vaccination processes during 2021, and Special Education will begin in correspondence with the level in which the students are, the minister continued.



The curricular adaptations elaborated by researchers, methodologists and selected teachers will be kept for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, she concluded.