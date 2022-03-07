Cuba opens educational robotics laboratory in Computer Center in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) With the presence of Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, Cuban deputy PM, the educational robotics room for the teaching of that discipline was opened at the Computer Center in Havana.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, Pablo Julio Pla Feria, general director of the Joven Club de Computacion y Electronica ("Young Computer and Electronics Clubs"), said that the expansion of this room is the result of a donation of robotics kits, through an UNESCO participation program, which also made it possible for the provinces to have a laboratory for the training of the new generations.



He emphasized the importance of teaching robotics skills at an early age, by encouraging children and young people to develop a vocation for the subject, who, in the future, may opt for scientific degrees related to this field.



This laboratory allows to get into robotics from theoretical and practical knowledge and we have toys robots aimed at the smallest, and other more advanced ones with several sensors that are programmed through an application and can follow lines, detect the proximity of an object, move forward or stop, Magdiel Mari Guerra, technician of the Electronics Department of the Computer Center, stated.



Today, the Computing Center will celebrate 31 years since it was founded by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, and for that reason, it showed its latest innovations in products and services for the Cuban family.