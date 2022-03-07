Cuba rejects issuance of U.S. meddling order against Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, rejected the issuance of the executive order by the U.S. government against Venezuela, which serves as a pretext to apply coercive measures against the Bolivarian people.



The foreign minister of the Caribbean nation expressed on Twitter, that the executive order considers the South American nation a threat to Washington's national security and foreign policy, and thus justifies the unjust provisions to promote a regime change in Venezuela.



Through a statement, the Bolivarian Executive condemned the aggressions implemented by the White House, by virtue of its abusive, inhumane and violating character of the legal order and the principles that regulate international relations between independent, free and sovereign countries.



It states that "After seven years of the use of this mechanism to perpetrate multiple violations of international law by the U.S. government and its allies, the people of Venezuela reaffirm their spirit of struggle and resistance, and their firm and unwavering conviction to defend their sovereignty".



According to Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan president, the South American country is facing the effects of more than 500 unilateral coercive measures as part of the hostile strategy of the United States.