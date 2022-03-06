Cuban Head of State Meets with Sherrit International President/CEO





Havana, March 4 (ACN) The first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez met on Friday with Leon Binedell, President and CEO of Canada’s Sherrit International.



During the meeting, held at the Palace of the Revolution, both sides addressed existing potential to further expand the participation of the Canadian company in the island’s economic development, particularly areas like mining, oil prospection and energy generation.



The meeting was also attended by deputy prime minister and Revolution commander Ramiro Valdes, as well as by the ministers of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca and Energy and Mines, Livan Arronte.