Cuba marks day of the hotel and tourism workers





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Cuban PM Manuel Marrero congratulated today on Twitter those who work in the tourism sector in the country, on the occasion today, the Day of the Hotel and Tourism Workers.



We count on your support, said Marrero, who referred to the importance of this industry for Cuba's development.



At the same time, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, head of the Cuban ministry of tourism, congratulated on the same social media all hotel and tourism workers, and thanked them for contributing to the development of the sector in the country.



The central activities for the date are held in Havana, and their culmination will be today with a program planned for the Melia La Habana and Nacional hotels, at the Palmares Habana Centro golf course.



Hotel and Tourism Workers' Day is celebrated on March 4 to commemorate the birthday of Elpidio Casimiro Sosa (1929-1953), a gastronomic worker at the former Oriente bar, who gave all his economic resources and his life for the revolutionary cause.



Its National Union was officially constituted on October 28, 1995.