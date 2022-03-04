Cuba commemorates 62 years of La Coubre steamship bombing





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, described today as a bitter, painful day, one of those that cannot be forgotten, the bombing of the steamship La Coubre, a sabotage that will be 62 years old Friday.



On Twitter account, Diaz-Canel stressed that the explosion, which occurred on March 4, 1960, cannot be forgotten even by those who only knew it through history.



Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz also evoked on the same socila media the date and stressed that Cuba remembers with pain the criminal sabotage.



For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Party, recalled on the social network the 62 years of the criminal sabotage and described it as a sad page in the history of the Cuban people.



La Coubre was a French steamship that was the target of a terrorist act on March 4, 1960 while carrying arms and ammunition.



Two explosions took place, resulting in nearly a hundred dead and four hundred wounded and injured.



At the burial of the victims, on March 5, 1960, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro mentioned for the first time the slogan that would accompany the Cuban revolutionary process until today: Homeland or Death.