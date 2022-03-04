Cuban FM appreciates resumption of limited immigration services at U.S. embassy to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) The resumption, on an unspecified date, of limited immigration services at the U.S. embassy to Cuba will be, when it happens, a step in the right direction, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today on Twitter.



Parrilla recalled that those services were closed in 2017 as the first act of the Trump administration's policy of hostility against the island.



In another tweet, the Cuban diplomat noted that that unilateral decision was based on unfounded accusations that U.S. diplomats had been attacked in Cuba.



The consequences have been very harmful for Cuban families and relations between Cuba and the United States in multiple spheres, he said.



The Chargé d'Affaires of the diplomatic representation, Timothy Zuñiga-Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. embassy to Cuba will resume issuing visas, although in a limited and gradual manner, after having suspended the service for more than four years.



As he explained, the consular office will offer essential services to U.S. citizens and will process emergency visas for non-immigrants.