Cuba to host World Public Health Week





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) The Cuban Society of Public Health (SOCUSAP) and the Alliance of Public Health Associations of the Americas (AASPA) are calling for participation in World Public Health Week, to be held April 4-8.



With national and international scope, in response to the initiative of the World Federation of Public Health Associations (WFPHA), the central topic of the virtual event is Public Health Matters: Building the New Future, announced the organizing committee.



The event aims to bring together institutions, communities and stakeholders to recognize the contribution of public health, and will take the form of oral presentations by invited speakers and posters.



Specific topics will be on Strengthening resilience to COVID-19; Reversing climate disaster; and Achieving equity in health.



The SOCUSAP, with the sponsorship of the AASPA and the collaboration of Cuban scientific societies, institutions and other actors, will develop the program of activities of the event, whose works will be presented in the form of electronic conferences and posters.



In the case of the conferences, they will be held through videoconferences in invited sessions with 15-minute duration.



Participation in the event will be done by sending the electronic posters through the site and once approved, they will be published on the site and comments will be made, according to the organizing committee.