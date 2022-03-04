Western Cuban city ready for transition to digital television





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) The province of Artemisa is preparing the conditions and developing several processes necessary to begin the gradual transition from analog to digital television, which is being carried out in the western part of the country.



This project was conceived to be carried out in 10 years, starting in 2013, and implemented in four stages, including Artemisa in the first period of changes.



Roberto Tempras Castro, head of maintenance and operations of RadioCuba's Territorial Division in the territory, explained to the Cuban News Agency that as part of this process, the necessary conditions for this transition are already being created at the TV center Salon, in Las Terrazas,

which provides services to 95 % of Artemisa's population and where the signal of Cubavision, Tele Rebelde, both Educativos and the digital channels 13 and 47 in HD are broadcasted.



Likewise, he pointed out, the necessary equipment is being installed in the small transmission centers located in the silence zones of Plan Turquino, in San Cristobal and Bahia Honda, a work carried out for the benefit of the population.



For his part, Jose Carlos Diaz Negrin, director of Informatics and Communication of the provincial government, said that as part of the preparation process, the existence of digital receivers was guaranteed in academic institutions with the delivery of 1,725 hybrid technology televisions with their corresponding antennas and the free distribution of 3,194 decoder boxes with their complements to social workers of the territory.



At the same time, Leidy Alfonso Espinosa, communication specialist of the Territorial Division of Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba S.A (ETECSA) in Artemisa, noted that this transition to digital terrestrial television will also have a positive impact on communications, as it expands the operating space to extend and improve the Internet connection through mobile data.