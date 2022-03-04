US consulate to resume gradually issuance of visas in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) The U.S. consulate in Cuba will begin issuing visas, in a limited and gradual manner, after being closed for more than four years due to the withdrawal of most of the diplomatic staff in Havana, Cuba's capital.



"We are very pleased to announce that the U.S. embassy to Havana will begin the limited resumption of some emigrant visa services, as part of a gradual expansion" of its functions, said Timothy Zuñiga-Brown, the embassy's chargé d'affaires, without giving a precise date, Cubadebate reported.



The mission reduced its staff to a minimum in September 2017, when the administration of former president Donald Trump argued mysterious health incidents, described as alleged sonic attacks.



After the closing of the consulate, Cubans were forced to travel to a third country, such as Colombia and Guyana, to complete procedures.



In theory, the consulate will only schedule appointments for immigrant visas for those who have submitted their complete documentation, but in the transition period "the main processing site for applicants" for visas will be Georgetown, Guyana, the U.S. official added.



The United States has failed in these four years to comply with the at least 20,000 visas committed in the immigration agreements.